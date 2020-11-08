|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road (State Highway 8) in Mackenzie District.
The crash involving a car and a tree was reported around 6.50pm.
Initial reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible or expect delays.
