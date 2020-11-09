Road Safety Week campaign launches

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 06:00

Communities across New Zealand will be calling for safer streets and Going Yellow as part of Road Safety Week 2020 (9-15 November), as a survey from Brake, the road safety charity shows almost a third of respondents feel at risk from road danger on their street.

This year Road Safety Week, which is coordinated by Brake and sponsored by QBE Insurance and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, has the theme Step Up for Safe Streets, and people around the country will be learning about, shouting about, and celebrating the design-led solutions of the safe system approach to road safety that can help us to reduce road deaths and injuries and to get around in safe and healthy ways.

Thanks to Vector Lights and the Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Alliance, the Auckland Harbour Bridge will shine yellow for the week, along with a number of other icons around the country (see below for details). The Alliance, a group of organisations committed to raising awareness of road trauma in New Zealand, is promoting use of the colour yellow to highlight road safety and show a personal commitment to safer roads. Road Safety Week participants will Go Yellow and show their support by wearing yellow/ a yellow ribbon pin, or by displaying a yellow ribbon, and the public are encouraged to join in and show their support.

Initial results from Brake’s How safe is your street? survey reveal that a third of people feel at risk from road danger on their street. More than a third say vehicles travel too fast and a quarter say it isn’t safe to cycle [1]. Crashes and near misses, our street environments, and the behaviour of other road users can have a significant impact on people’s perceptions of safety, making streets feel less welcoming and holding people back from choosing to get out and about in their neighbourhood, walk and cycle.

In 2019, 352 people were killed on NZ roads, including 13 cyclists and 31 pedestrians [2]. Thousands more people are injured each year, and the social cost of crashes is now $4.8 billion a year [3]. As of 5 November, 268 people have been killed, compared to 282 at the same time last year, despite the COVID-19 lockdowns when far less traffic was on the road.

Brake’s survey also asked participants about their experience of their streets during and after lockdown. Three quarters of respondents said there was less traffic on their street during Level 4 lockdown, and two thirds said more people walked in their neighbourhood. Almost two thirds of people said their neighbourhood was a more enjoyable place to be and they felt safer on their streets during alert Level 4. The survey is still collecting responses and can be found at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/QGFVCDJ.

Road Safety Week will be launched on Sunday evening at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Auckland where the Auckland Harbour Bridge lights will Go Yellow for the week.