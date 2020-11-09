North Island low brings thunderstorm risk next few days - WeatherWatch

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 07:42

The North Island has the right weather conditions to create thunderstorms over the next couple of days due to a low pressure system stalled over the island essentially mixing warm and cool air with daytime heating.

While some large sunny and dry areas are about the atmosphere is more unstable. Light winds in northern areas today (and more central areas on Tuesday) will help make for some big cloud build ups.

Inland areas are most exposed but coastal thunderstorms may easily form (or drift from inland into coastal zones).

There is some risk of isolated hail and even isolated tornados. The risk for hail or a small tornado would be underneath any of the biggest thunderstorm cells that form - most likely being categorised as a 'severe' thunderstorm by MetService.

Government owned and tax funded forecaster MetService is warning of a chance of hail, thunder, severe thunderstorms and a low risk for isolated small tornados also.

Areas in red show thunderstorm risk area