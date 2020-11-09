Rainfall outlook - WeatherWatch

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 08:42

Over 100mm may be coming for central and southern Hawke's Bay while thunderstorms and isolated downpours may bubble up over other parts of northern New Zealand.

The rain and thunderstorms that have fallen in the past day or two will continue around various North Island regions (and the upper South Island for a time too). Biggest downpours will be in the mid to later afternoon hours and very early evening.

It's due to a low pressure system which has stalled over the North Island and will remain so until Wednesday. A southerly flow over the South Island is feeding into the low.

As always, refer to your local HOURLY forecasts for your local rainfall totals and to drill down even deeper visit www.RuralWeather.co.nz - it's NZ's largest weather data website!