Body located at Papamoa Beach

Tauranga Police can confirm a body has been located at Papamoa Beach.
The body was found by a member of the public who notified Police at about 7am today.
The body has now been recovered and a blessing performed.
At this time it is too early to confirm the person's identity or any further details.
However as a result, we will not be resuming the search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui today.
Updates will be provided when available.
