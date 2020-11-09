Body located at Papamoa Beach

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 09:45

Tauranga Police can confirm a body has been located at Papamoa Beach.

The body was found by a member of the public who notified Police at about 7am today.

The body has now been recovered and a blessing performed.

At this time it is too early to confirm the person's identity or any further details.

However as a result, we will not be resuming the search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui today.

Updates will be provided when available.