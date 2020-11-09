Owairaka tree protectors celebrate one year on the maunga - Protection Group

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 10:05

The Honour the Maunga tree protection group is celebrating the first anniversary of its ongoing presence on Åwairaka / Mt Albert.

A pÅwhiri will be held on the maunga (6 - 8 pm, Wednesday 11 November at the top of Summit Drive, Mt Albert-) to mark the occasion, and to plant a native tree in honour of a supporter who recently passed away.

The community group formed over concern about the environmental effect of TÅ«puna Maunga Authority’s plans to fell 345 healthy, mature exotic trees on the maunga - nearly half of its tree cover.

To date Honour the Maunga - aided by a judicial review initiated by a couple who are not part of the group - has succeeded in saving all of the trees and the lifeforms they support.

The Judicial Review application against TÅ«puna Maunga Authority and Auckland Council was heard in Auckland High Court on 8-9 June, although Justice Sheryl Gwyn has yet to deliver her decision.

In all, the Authority (funded by Auckland Council) plans to fell around 2500 exotic trees from Auckland’s volcanic cones (maunga). It had already destroyed more than 500 trees on other volcanic cones when its tree-felling plans were brought to a halt by Honour the Maunga on 11 November 2019.

Spokesperson Anna Radford says it has been a challenging yet rewarding year for the group: "The Authority has done everything it could to discredit Honour the Maunga, including conducting a smear campaign against us and removing our unoccupied campsite in the middle of the night during the Covid Level 4 lockdown," she says.

"All that did was to garner us more support, and made us stronger and even more determined to do whatever it takes to protect this beautiful maunga’s trees and the lifeforms they support.

"Despite how the Authority has tried to portray us, we are not a group of racist radicals; we are a mixed race group of everyday people who love Åwairaka / Mt Albert and care deeply about its environment - so deeply that we have toughed it out rain, hail and shine for a whole year."

Honour the Maunga initially occupied TÅ«puna Maunga Authority-administered land around the clock but moved to the other side of the domain gates after the first Covid lockdown, where it maintains a daily presence.

Ms Radford says the group relocated just outside Authority-administered land to take some heat out of what was becoming an increasingly fraught situation thanks to the Authority’s campaign of spreading racially-based misinformation about it.

"Åwairaka / Mt Albert is designated as a Special Ecological Area under the Auckland Unitary Plan. This is an environmental issue and to try and misrepresent it as a racial one is a deliberate distraction from the conversations that need to be had about protecting Auckland’s rapidly-diminishing urban forests.

"It is also a deliberate distraction from conversations that need to be held about how ratepayer-funded co-governance organisations engage with local communities."

Ms Radford says the maunga tree debate has become highly politicised, so much so that ecology is being idealised into a simplistic binary equation of native species equals good, introduced equals bad.

"A quick walk around the maunga shows that native birds don’t care about the trees’ lineages and nor do the myriad of self-sown native seedlings that are flourishing under exotic and native trees alike. The native and exotic trees are happily co-existing together, and the maunga’s environment looks lush and healthy - unlike those maunga whose trees have been destroyed."

Although the Authority has given an undertaking to the High Court that Åwairaka’s trees will not be felled or otherwise harmed until the Judicial Review decision is delivered, Honour the Maunga has maintained an ongoing presence to continue raising awareness about the issue and to show its commitment to saving the trees.

Ms Radford says the group has garnered support from people of all ethnicities and walks of life, with people from all over New Zealand coming to visit and find out more.

"The Authority clearly under-estimated Mt Albert and surrounding communities, and probably thought we’d bleat a bit then go away.

"But our community is incredibly passionate, determined and resilient. As can be seen a year on, we haven’t gone away and nor will we until we know for sure that Åwairaka’s trees are safe."

She notes that increased public awareness about the situation has led to other communities planning tree protection actions on maunga in their neighbourhoods, including MÄori woman Shirley Waru who intends to occupy Mt Richmond / OtÄhuhu to save its 443 exotic trees.

"Occupations will be springing up on maunga all over Auckland the moment any chainsaws come out."