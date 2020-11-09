Water restrictions in Napier start today - Council

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 10:07

An increase in water demand, a lack of decent rainfall, and predictions of a hot summer have all contributed to Napier City Council bringing in water restrictions for the city from today, 9 November.

This means sprinklers and hoses can only be used between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm with even numbered houses on even days of the month, and odd numbered houses on odd days of the month.

Every summer the city’s water usage increases, putting Napier’s reservoirs under pressure, increasing the possibility of water levels becoming critical.

"Since August our overall average water use has been higher than for the same period of time last year. In combination with less rainfall than expected recently, and NIWA’s prediction that summer temperatures will be hotter than normal, we need to be prepared, which means we all need to use less," says Jon Kingsford, Director Infrastructure Services, Napier City Council.

We need to have enough water stored for firefighting needs, and in case of an emergency, such as a major leak in a drinking water main, not be able to be fixed as quickly as hoped.

Council will also be doing its bit, with changes to the watering regimes for parks and gardens to reduce water use.

Two weeks ago the annual water conservation campaign "Saving H2O is the way to go’ , shared by Napier, Hastings District and Hawke’s Bay Regional councils, was launched. The campaign shares useful tips showing how small actions can be very effective.

Reservoir levels are monitored daily and weather forecasts closely monitored, in case restrictions have to be taken to the next level.

Water restrictions have been imposed by NCC in the past, and are not usually lifted until autumn.