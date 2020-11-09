Breast Cancer Foundation, SBS Bank form partnership to offer the SBS Pink Ribbon Visa

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 10:09

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and SBS Bank are delighted to announce the launch of the SBS Pink Ribbon Visa, a charity credit card designed to raise funds to help fight breast cancer.

As well as SBS Bank donating $20 to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ for every account successfully opened, SBS Bank will donate 5 cents to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ every time the credit card is used on eligible transactions. The cardholder will also earn cash back rewards every time they use their card on eligible transactions and can choose to keep the Cash Back Rewards or donate a portion (or all) of it to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

The money raised will support Kiwi women going through breast cancer, search for ground-breaking scientific discoveries and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

The two organisations formed a partnership last year through an introduction by Raizor, a New Zealand-owned fundraising organisation who presented the original concept - a charity credit card that offered a unique fundraising opportunity for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Evangelia Henderson, CEO of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said that the SBS Pink Ribbon Visa was an easy way for people to support their vital work without even having to think about it.

"We’re so grateful to SBS Bank for this partnership creating an innovative charity credit card. Every time you spend using the SBS Pink Ribbon Visa, you'll be helping to fight breast cancer."

SBS Bank CEO, Shaun Drylie said SBS Bank was delighted to partner with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to offer a charity credit card to New Zealanders.

"As a Member-owned bank, supporting the local community and meeting the needs of our Members are both at the heart of who we are as an organisation. We’re excited that this innovative new product will make such a real difference to both Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and the amazing work they do to help those fighting breast cancer."

Marty Kerr, Visa Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific, said: "Visa’s mission is to enable individuals, businesses and economies to thrive, so we’re thrilled that our secure global payments network is helping to deliver an innovative charitable partnership between SBS Bank and Breast Cancer Foundation NZ."

More information on the new SBS Pink Ribbon Visa can be found at pinkribbonvisa.co.nz