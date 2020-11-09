Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 10:45

More than 1 in 6 Mâori adults said they could speak Te reo Mâori, and a nearly a third said they could understand the language at least fairly well, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

Just under half of Mâori people had some Te reo Mâori speaking ability.

The data on Te reo Mâori was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ’s survey of Mâori wellbeing, which was answered by almost 8,500 individuals of Mâori ethnicity and/or descent.

The proportion of those who could speak the language fairly well, well, or very well, varied by age group. Mâori people aged 15-24 years and those aged 55 years and over appeared to be among the most likely to speak Te reo Mâori at least fairly well.

Neke atu i te 1 tangata Mâori o te hunga 6 e môhio ana ki te kôrero i Te reo Mâori

Ko tçnei pûrâkau ko te tuatahi i whakaputaina hei wâhanga o Te Kupenga: 2018 (târewa) i te 6 Paenga whâwhâ 2020. Kua whakahôungia te raraunga i konei e whakamahi ana i te benchmarks whakamutunga, â, ka rerekç pea mai i te raraunga i pûrongotia ki te putanga târewa tômua.

Neke atu i te 1 tangata Mâori pakeke o te hunga e 6 e kî ana he matatau râtou ki te kôrero i te reo Mâori, â, tata ki te kotahi hautoru i kî i te mârama tonu râtou ki te whakarongo, e ai ki te kôrero a Tatauranga Aotearoa, i tçnei râ.

Kei raro iti iho i te haurua o te hunga Mâori o te motu i whai pûkenga ki te kôrero i Te reo Mâori.

I kohia ngâ raraunga mô Te reo Mâori mâ roto i Te Kupenga 2018, te tirohanga a Tatauranga Aotearoa ki te toiora Mâori, i whakautua e ngâ tângata takitahi tata atu te tokomaha ki te 8,500, he momo iwi Mâori, he uri Mâori hoki/rânei, te katoa.

He rerekç anô te ôrau o te hunga i âhua matatau ki te kôrero i te reo, i matatau, i tino matatau rânei, i runga i te âhua o te reanga pakeke. Ko ngâ tângata Mâori i waenga i te 15-24 tau, me çrâ i runga ake i 55 tau te hunga ka kitea he âhua matatau ki te kôrero i te reo Mâori, he kaha ake rânei i tçrâ.

