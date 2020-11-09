Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 10:46

Data on kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and traditional practices was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, Stats NZ’s survey of Mâori wellbeing. Almost 8,500 adults (aged 15 years and over) of Mâori ethnicity and/or descent answered the survey.

"For many Mâori, connecting to where they come from, such as their marae tipuna and the surrounding environment, is central to their wellbeing," labour market and household statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said.

Ngâ hononga ki ngâ tângata me te takiwâ te kaupapa matua mô te toiora Mâori

Neke atu i te 9 o ngâ tângata Mâori 10 i kî, ko te hauora o te aotûroa he âhua hira, he tino hira rânei ki a râtou, e ai ki Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ i te râ nei.

I kohia he raraunga mô te kaitiakitanga me ngâ mahi tuku iho i roto i Te Kupenga 2018, te tirohanga a Tatauranga Aotearoa ki te toiora Mâori. Tata ki te 8,500 ngâ pakeke (15 tau te pakeke, kei runga ake rânei) he momo Mâori, he uri Mâori hoki/rânei, i whakautu i te tirohanga.

"Mô te tini o ngâi Mâori, he mea taketake tâ râtou hono atu ki te wâhi i ahu mai ai râtou, pçnei te marae tipuna me te taiao o waho, mô tô râtou toiora," e ai ki te kaiwhakahaere o te mâkete kaimahi, me ngâ tatauranga kâinga noho, ki a Sean Broughton.

Visit our website to read these news stories, information release, infographic, and to download CSV files:

Te Kupenga: 2018 (final) - English

Te Kupenga: 2018 (whakamutunga) - Te reo Mâori

Connections to people and place key to Mâori wellbeing

Ngâ hononga ki ngâ tângata me te takiwâ te kaupapa matua mô te toiora Mâori

Waiho râ kia whakautua taku whenua - Let it be said that I caress my land - infographic

Waiho râ kia whakautua taku whenua - pânui whakaahua

CSV files for download