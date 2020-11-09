Police confirm identity of body found at Papamoa Beach

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 11:10

Tauranga Police can now confirm the identity of the body found on Papamoa Beach earlier today.

He was Michael Joseph Finekifolau, aged 22, of Auckland.

Mr Finekifolau had not returned from a swim at Mt Maunganui on Saturday 7 November.

Our thoughts are with his whanau at this time and Police continue to provide them with support.

Police would also like to thank those involved in the search operation over the weekend including Surf Life Saving New Zealand members from the Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service and Omanu and Papamoa Emergency Call-Out Squads.

Mr Finekifolau's death will be referred to the Coroner.