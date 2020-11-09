Police seeking John-Boy Rakete

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 11:25

Police are currently searching for 27-year-old John-Boy Rakete who has breached his parole conditions.

As of yesterday morning he was known to be in South Dunedin, however Police believe he may now be in Auckland.

He should not be approached and Police ask that anyone with information on Rakete’s whereabouts call Police on 111.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.