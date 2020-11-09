Street display puts focus on road safety - Taupo District Council

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 13:22

Ungiven gifts are adorning Heuheu Street in TaupÅ this week, as a sign of remembrance for those who lost their lives on our district’s roads last year.

The display is part of the annual Road Safety Week and features 22 plinths, representing people aged between eight and 59, with each plinth featuring an ungiven gift atop it.

TaupÅ District Council road safety coordinator Sarah Wraight said the display symbolises the gifts family and friends would not be able to give to their loved ones.

"We wanted to create something visual that really spoke to people about the crashes on our local roads and create conversations within the TaupÅ District community," she said. "This display shows both the number of lives lost and gives a personal reminder of their age, gender and a gift they can never be given."

Road Safety Week was a national initiative and a time to reflect on our own behaviour on the road and how we could make our roads safer, she said. This year the theme for the week was "Step Up for Safe Streets".

Ms Wraight said to save lives on the road everyone needed to take responsibility.

"The victims of road crashes represented in Ungiven Gifts were mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, colleagues and friends," she said. "It’s important to see how our driving behaviour can impact on the lives of so many."

Alcohol and drugs were the main contributing factors in the crashes that claimed the 22 lives. All drivers needed to be responsible for themselves and their passengers which meant driving safe, sober and not under the influence of drugs, she said.

"We all need to pitch in and be part of the solution."

The display was created with support from local businesses and people who gave up their own time to support the initiative.