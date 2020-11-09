Update: Police ask for help to find Rehum Prior

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 14:35

Statement to be attributed to Detective Tony Flaus:

Police looking for missing Feilding man Rehum Prior are appealing for sightings of his vehicle.

Rehum, aged 20, has been missing since Sunday 1 November 2020 and both family and Police have concerns for his well-being.

His silver-coloured Toyota Caldina, registration number DWM254, has been located in an area near Petersons Road (near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage Lodge Track) in Apiti.

We want to hear from people who might have seen his car in the week between Sunday 1 November and Friday 6 November.

Importantly, we also still want to talk to anyone who may have seen Rehum, or evidence he has been in the vicinity of Petersons Road.

If you can assist please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201106/8062.