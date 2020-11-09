Coastal Panels hit the road for our Shoreline Management project

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 16:10

Members of our new Coastal Panels have now toured our district, looking at areas of current and future risk of coastal inundation, erosion and sea level rise.

The site visits followed on from the initial orientation workshop last month, where coastal panellists came together as they start working as advisors on our Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) project, which is all about helping our communities and coasts adapt to hazards.

Ultimately, this three-year project will lead to the development of SMPs for the entire length of our coastline, including our offshore islands.

"The project is all about helping our communities and coasts adapt to coastal hazards through site-specific plans," Mayor Sandra says.

"It's is an important journey we are embarking on together - one that will be made up of many small steps along the way. I look forward to the panels working with us as we come up with community-led adaptive solutions," she says.

Our coastal visits allowed panel members to visit current coastal hazard spots in the areas they represent. This provided an opportunity to see things first-hand and begin to understand what communities value about the coast.

The site visits were led by our coastal scientist and included Council staff, our SMP project international consultants Royal HaskoningDHV, iwi, community board members and Councillors, Waikato Regional Council and NZTA.

(Below is a picture of the site visit to WhangamatÄ main beach by the surf club)

"The tours were a valuable way for panellists to orientate themselves with sites in their communities that are an issue," says our Council's SMP project manager Amon Martin.

"This sets the scene well for the work ahead, where input from our panels will help build our understanding of how flooding and erosion will impact on the social, cultural, economic and natural environment across all parts of our coastline over the next century and beyond."

Thames ward Councillor Martin Rodley joined the panels on three tours, and says they were a useful way to see the different issues around the Coromandel.

"We saw everything from cliffs to flat beaches, surf beaches, dunes restoration work, estuaries, road dropouts, inundation, erosion and had conversations with several locals who came out to make sure we knew what the local concerns were," Mr Rodley says.

"The panels carry hugely valuable local knowledge, which we'll need to make use of for this project to really make a difference."

Victoria Spence, panel member for the south-east coast, says the site visits around Whangamata, Pauanui and Tairua were very informative.

"It was fantastic to see the level of passion and knowledge the people on the panel are bringing to the project," Victoria says. "There are members who have been watching the environment for decades and people who are specialists in their field giving up their time to come on the panel.

"All kinds of wisdom and knowledge are included, from academics to those who have grassroots awareness of their environment and a deep sense of connection and desire to protect it," she says.

A site visit at Mercury Bay.

A site visit at Thames Coast.

A site visit to Otahu Point, WhangamatÄ.

A site visit by the south-east coast coastal panel to the northern end of PÄuanui Beach.

A site visit by the Coromandel Town Coast to Kennedy Bay coastal panel.

A site visit by the Coromandel Town Coast to Kennedy Bay coastal panel.

What are our Coastal Panels?

We have four Coastal Panels covering our coastline in the following areas (see map on left)

- Thames and Thames Coast

- Coromandel Town Coast to Kennedy Bay

- Whangapoua Harbour and Mercury Bay

- South-East Coast

Coastal Panels are advisory boards, made up of Community Board representatives, citizens, iwi, local businesses and asset owners, and it's intended they provide a fair and balanced representation of the relevant viewpoints about our coastal environment.

Panels will work together to identify the risks on their local coasts and propose policies and actions to address these as they work through the development of the SMP for their area.

The panels will have access to the relevant expertise required along the way and will be guided by a sequence of steps and key questions set out by the Ministry for the Environment. These include:

- What is happening on the coast?

- What matters most?

- What can we do about it and how can we get it done?

- Is it working?

At the end of the process, panels will make recommendations to our Council on how its community can prepare for and adapt to coastal change.

At a recent meeting, Coastal Panels identified the coastal assets of value and objectives for their areas. You can view the minutes from this here: tcdc.govt.nz/smp

You can read some brief bios with some of the members of our panels at tcdc.govt.nz/coastalpanels

Coming up on our SMP project

We held our first co-governance committee meeting last month, involving our Council and the Pare Hauraki Collective. As the project progresses, the committee will meet bi-annually or as required. You can watch the full unedited recording from the meeting on our website - tcdc.govt.nz/meetings.

Over summer 2020-2021, we’ll be holding community open days to share more information on our SMPs. In the meantime if you have any questions email ourcoast@tcdc.govt.nz or see tcdc.govt.nz/coastal

In site-specific coastal activity:

We’re building three groynes at Flaxmill Bay over the next five years to mitigate erosion. Construction will start 16 November with completion by 18 December (weather-permitting).

A hoggin path walkway and dune zone extension is proposed on the ocean beachfront at Pauanui, to encourage people to stay on the track to protect the dunes. You can view the proposed plan here and the detailed presentation including the projected budget costs. The proposed walkway and dune zone extension would run along the coastal reserve fronting properties 17 to 23 Bonanza Place and 18 to 26 Champion Place.The Tairua-Pauanui Community Board has asked for further public feedback on this proposal.

The Mercury Bay Community Board has asked Council staff to monitor the condition of the beach and dune system in the area around the Mercury Bay Boating Club and report on any significant erosion, and come back with actions and costs if more immediate action is needed. This will be funded from the Board's coastal protection budget and will also tie in with the SMP project. tcdc.govt.nz/smps You can read more about this in the item 3 of the agenda for the Mercury Bay Community Board meeting, held this week, here.