Council pays tribute to Hauraki farmer for 42 years of unswerving service

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 16:29

Hauraki farmer Robert Hicks knows more than a thing or two about flood and drainage management.

That’s why Waikato Regional Council is sad to see him ‘retire’ after 42 years from his services as a community representative on various committees and forums relating to the Waihou-Piako land drainage and flood protection scheme.

Last week, during the Waihou-Piako Flood Protection Advisory Sub-committee meeting, the council paid tribute to Robert for his outstanding contribution, commitment, knowledge and expertise.

Robert started out in 1978 as a member of the Western Drainage committee for Hauraki Plains County and finished as chair for the Waihou Piako Catchment Committee this year.

River and Catchment Management Committee Chair Cr Stu Husband told Robert he had served unswervingly for more than four decades and "we are forever in his debt".

"Your dedication has ensured the flood and drainage schemes remain in great condition, protecting thousands of hectares and people across the Hauraki Plains. These schemes also protect significant local, regional and national infrastructure, and your role in this cannot be underestimated.

"Your kind, generous nature has also enabled strong, enduring relationships to be established across a range of stakeholder and landowners. You have rightly gained huge respect and mana."

Robert, who has farmed on the Hauraki Plains for about "60 odd years and never been flooded", said without flood protection schemes or drainage no one would be farming or living on the Hauraki Plains.

"Most of the Piako flood scheme was built to protect the Hauraki Plains from the sea, and without any protection the water would return again and it’d be swamp again pretty quickly in the lower parts of the plains.

"I will miss being involved, especially the chance to influence outcomes for the better; also the contact with river staff and landowners."

"But it’s time for a younger person to take my place, and I have had a great time for the past 42 years."

Highlights are many. They include overseeing the building of four new pump stations in northern Pouarua area, new stopbanks in Waitakaruru and Miranda areas, the review of Hauraki District Council’s land drainage classification, and the review of the Piako River classification finalised in 1997 with major changes being implemented.

"And of course, finally having the privilege of been elected chair of the Waihou-Piako Catchment Zone Committee, which I chaired for a number of terms.

"What impressed me the most was how well the Waihou-Piako catchment had been run over the years before I became chair, and this was no doubt due to the great culture and long serving staff - a number of who had served over 40 to 50 years. This, along with elected members’ sound discussing making, contributed to it being the best and interesting river catchment to be involved in."

Robert thanked his wife Kathy for looking after the farm in the early days when he was often away.