'Road layout changes on SH1 near Johnstones Hill Tunnels'

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 17:02

Ara TÅ«hono -PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project advises motorists of upcoming road layout changes north of the Johnstone Hill Tunnels. SH1 southbound road users will be temporarily diverted to the existing northbound lane before returning to the southbound lanes, before entering the tunnel.

From this Sunday (8 November), Ara TÅ«hono -PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will be undertaking night-time work from 8:00pm - 4:00am in preparation for the road layout changes taking effect on Friday 20 November.

These changes will remain in place through the Christmas holiday period and will ensure crews have a safe working area while they progress the connection to the new motorway. The works will enable the widening of SH1 north of the tunnels, where it will eventually connect to the new motorway under construction.

"This is an exciting stage of construction because at both ends of the project, we are working on how the new motorway will connect to the existing state highway," says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

"For the past couple of years, we’ve been building the new alignment alongside SH1. Now we’re working to bring the two together and we’re really only just getting started at the southern end of the project."

Johnstones hill tunnels can be a traffic bottleneck, especially at weekends or public holidays and that won’t change initially. However, there will be significant traffic flow improvements once the road is widened and new lanes are added to create a seamless four-lane connection between the Johnstones Hill Tunnels and the new PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway.

"Safety is our highest priority, and the reduced speed limit of 60km/h will remain in place for the duration of the works. While we will try to limit disruption to traffic flows, road users should plan ahead and allow more time for their journey," says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

We ask that drivers keep to the temporary speed limit for the safety of our work crews and road users, drive to the conditions and don’t be distracted by work activity.

NX2 would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

When it opens in mid- May 2020, the new Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It will vastly improve the safety, connectivity and resilience of the transport network between Northland and Auckland, helping to boost the economic potential of the Northland region.

