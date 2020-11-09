Missing woman located deceased - NZ Police

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 17:15

Police can confirm missing Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey has been located deceased.

Rebeka was found deceased by hunters on 2 November in the Waioeka Gorge, around four kilometres from the Manganuku campsite.

A formal identification process was undertaken, which has now been completed.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with Rebeka’s family at this difficult time.

Police would also like to thank the public for their assistance and concern while the search for Rebeka was underway.