Serious crash on Roscommon Road - NZ Police

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Roscommon Road, Manurewa.
Emergency services were alerted to the car vs motorcycle crash at around 5:40pm.
The motorcyclist is said to be status 1 and is being transported to Middlemore Hospital.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
