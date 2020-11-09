Local state of emergency declared in Napier

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 22:42

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise has declared a local state of emergency in response to the widespread flooding in Napier.

Mayor Wise said people should shelter at home and avoid driving where possible.

"But if you feel unsafe at home, please self-evacuate to family and friends first.

"If you're in urgent need of help because you are in danger, call 111 immediately."

Mayor Wise said the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group had activated its emergency coordination centre in Hastings, and Napier City Council had activated its incident management team.

The group had also set up an evacuation centre at Kennedy Park, 11 Storkey Street in Marewa for Napier residents who couldn't stay at home or with others.

"If you have no other options, you can go to Kennedy Park directly for emergency accommodation."

Mayor Wise stressed that people should stay home wherever possible and not go sight-seeing.

"Please don't drive through flooded streets - the wake from the floodwaters can cause more damage to people's houses, and this just makes an already difficult situation worse for everyone."