More rain coming for Hawke's Bay - WeatherWatch

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 10:27

Heavy rain has eased in Hawke's Bay for now, sliding down to Wellington and southern Wairarapa and some coastal parts of Marlborough.

Today we'll see heavy downpours forming in the Hawke's Bay ranges, possibly with thunder. These heavy downpours will be slow moving.

Later they will likely fall apart with patchy rain or showers spreading back into Hawke's Bay.

Overnight and across Wednesday rain heads back in again before the main southerly flow moves in behind it - clearing conditions by night time.

High pressure grows from the west on Thursday with an instant return to sunny skies and warmer weather.

