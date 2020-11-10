'Greyhound racing industry kills three dogs in three weeks' - SAFE NZ

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 11:53

On 22 October, Opawa Lola was killed at Cambridge Raceway in the Waikato. This was followed by Star of Pakistan and Sozin’s Assasin on 2 November, both of whom were killed at Addington Raceway in Christchurch. All three dogs suffered from a fractured radius and ulna and were euthanised as a result of their injuries.

The three deaths occur just as SAFE forms a partnership with Greyhound Protection League (GPL) to support their petition. They’re asking Parliament to pass legislation that bans Greyhound racing and rehome and rehabilitate all dogs that have been bred for racing.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald said the most recent deaths are a stark reminder of the racing industry’s cruelty.

"Greyhounds belong on someone’s couch, not the race track," said Macdonald.

Macdonald said they also want quarterly independent animal welfare audits of the greyhound racing industry while the industry prepares for a ban to come into effect.

"Last year the greyhound racing industry killed nearly dog a day. These dogs are bred and raced for gambling profits, only to be discarded when they’re no longer profitable."

"It’s unacceptable. We’re calling on all caring Kiwis to sign GPL’s petition so we can end this industry that bets on the lives of animals."