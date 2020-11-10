Moving Mountains Initiative wins Prime Minister's 'Spirit of Service' award

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 11:56

Te Tohu a te Pirimia | The Prime Minister’s Award in the second annual Spirit of Service Awards has been won by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, KiwiRail, the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery Alliance and Te Runanga o KaikÅura, who together delivered the Moving Mountains Initiative.

The Spirit of Service Awards recognise outstanding public sector governance, young leaders and initiatives that deliver great outcomes motivated by a spirit of service to the community.

The Prime Minister’s Award is the overall winner and is selected from the winners of four categories:

Te Tohu mÅ ngÄ Hua E Pai Ake Ana | Better Outcomes Award

Te Tohu mÅ te Ratonga Whakahirahira | Service Excellence Award

Te Tohu mÅ te TÅ«honotanga a NgÄi MÄori me te Karauna | MÄori Crown Relationship Award

Te Tohu mÅ te KaiÄrahi Mahi Whakahaere | Leadership in Governance Award

The Moving Mountains initiative delivered earthquake recovery and improvements after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated KaikÅura’s transport networks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Moving Mountains initiative showed the value of teamwork, putting people first, ensuring diversity, and placing the relationship with iwi at the heart of the initiative.

"This collaborate project was the first time Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail have introduced a single governance structure for a road and rail build," said the Prime Minister.

"There has been great spirit of service in the Public Service this year. The last 12 months have been an extraordinary time in New Zealand where we have seen the power in coming together as a team and working towards a common goal and it is great to see that same approach reflected in the award winners."

Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins said the Awards celebrate world-class leadership, outstanding public services and cross-agency initiatives underpinned by a spirit of service.

The Minister said public service initiatives can touch the lives of millions of New Zealanders.

"This government values public service, and we value public servants. Public servants have been under huge pressure to deliver for New Zealanders through trying circumstances this year - and they have done an amazing job. It’s important that this is recognised," said Minister Hipkins.

"These award recipients have made a huge difference to the lives of New Zealanders - and in doing so they’ve truly demonstrated the spirit of service."

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said it is important to acknowledge and reward excellence in the Public Service.

"These Awards are part of how we recognise the spirit of service in action across the Public Service," said Mr Hughes.

"The Awards demonstrate outstanding examples of how the Public Service is delivering for the community - in all corners of society. It is important that we recognise those who are working so hard to make a difference."