Police seek information following Enderley robbery

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 12:15

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Chris McRae:

Hamilton Police are seeking information from the public after a robbery in Enderley this morning.

Around 7:20am a man entered the Fifth Avenue Mini Mart on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Tramway Road, demanding cigarettes and threatening the shop owner.

The man fled the store a short time later with cigarettes, leaving on a black bicycle in the direction of the Five Cross Roads roundabout.

The victim was thankfully uninjured but she was understandably shaken by the event.

Police would like to quickly locate this offender and ask the public for any sightings or information which can help.

The man is described as brown skinned, between 30-40 years of age.

He was wearing a green and brown camouflage hooded sweatshirt with orange zips, black pants, gumboots and had a black sun hat on with a white strip.

Anyone with information can call Police on 105, quoting file number 201110/8950.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.