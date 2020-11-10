Food and Fibre Centre of Vocational Excellence (CoVE) appoints new Chair

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 12:21

The Food and Fibre Centre of Vocational Excellence (CoVE) is excited to announce that Dr Mark Paine has been appointed as Chair of the Food and Fibre CoVE.

Mark has a background in both horticulture and dairy, held academic roles and was a member of the Primary Sector Council. He was the Dairy Australia Principal Research Fellow at the University of Melbourne. Until 2017, he was the Strategy and Investment leader for People and Business at Dairy NZ.

"Mark brings strong research experience and evaluative thinking. He is passionate about creating system-level solutions to address capability and workforce needs and strongly supports industry taking the lead in shaping those solutions," says Jeremy Baker, Chair of the Food and Fibre CoVE Consortium.

Mark will lead and support the establishment of the Food and Fibre CoVE at EIT as well as the development and delivery of its initial two-year plan and funding agreement with the TEC.

Mark is thrilled to be joining the CoVE at such an exciting time and highlights the opportunities that lie ahead. He says, "One of my priorities is improving workplace skills in the food and fibre sector as the nation tackles the challenge of economic recovery. I strongly believe that building a sustainable future for our mokopuna depends on a highly skilled workforce managing our natural resources."

Jeremy points out, "All members of the consortium are excited to get started, collaborate and pool resources in order to build an education and training system that is responsive and fit-for-purpose."

The Food and Fibre CoVE - Learner-focused, Industry-led, Government-enabled

The Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in Hawke’s Bay has been selected to host the Food and Fibre CoVE. While the CoVE is based at EIT, the initiative has been set up by an industry-led consortium, involving 54 organisations across the entire food and fibre sector including industry associations, tertiary education providers, MÄori, employers, employees, and standard setting bodies. It is one of a number of CoVEs that will be created through the Government’s Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE). CoVEs will play an important role in the vocational education system. As part of the structural changes being made, the CoVE will work closely with Workforce Development Councils, Regional Skills Leadership Groups, the new national institute Te PÅ«kenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology and other CoVEs.