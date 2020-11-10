Animals will be at risk of injury or death at Waipukurau bull ride this weekend - SAFE

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 13:03

The annual rodeo season continues his weekend with the Waipukurau bull ride on Saturday. Like last year, animals will be at risk of injury or death. Two animals died last rodeo season, both at the ‘Mad Bull’ rodeo in Otago.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the treatment of animals at rodeo events is appalling to most Kiwis.

"Every year, normally docile bulls are abused and killed by so-called ‘cowboys’ at rodeo events like the Waipukurau bull ride" said Appelbe.

"We’re a nation of animal lovers. It’s not surprising then that a 2016 Horizon Research poll showed that the majority of Kiwis supported a ban on rodeo."

New Zealand rodeo cruelty has now hit UK media. New footage from this year’s Winchester and Methven rodeos was published by the Independent on Sunday. The article links the meat, dairy and wool products that the British buy from New Zealand to the same farmers who bully and abuse animals in rodeo events.

"Rodeo is animal cruelty. It’s not who we are as a nation, and it’s now become a risk to our reputation."

"In 2017 the Labour Party promised to ban some of the worst aspects of rodeo. Voters have now given them a clear mandate, and it’s time for action on this issue."