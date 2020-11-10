Elsdon Park wetland project enters next phase as stormwater pipe goes in - council

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 15:31

A pipe upgrade project that will alleviate flooding, improve harbour health and create a wetland on Porirua’s Elsdon Park is continuing smoothly.

The project, given funding approval in 2017, has the double purpose of improving drainage and preventing flooding in the area, by improving the pipes that carry stormwater into Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour, along with creating a wetland adjacent to the hockey turf on Elsdon Park.

The wetland will capture excess water and filter stormwater before it runs into the harbour.

The two-year project, being carried out by Wellington Water, also includes upgrades to stormwater infrastructure at Porirua School and flood protection for residential properties on NgÄti Toa St in TakapÅ«wÄhia.

As part of the work, a number of Norfolk pines alongside Titahi Bay Rd will be removed this month, to clear the way for a large stormwater pipe.

The branches from the pines, which are non-native, will be mulched and used around the city’s gardens, while replanting will take place at the site.

Parks Manager Julian Emeny says the wetland is a win-win for the city.

"This project is primarily about water quality into our harbour and mitigating flooding, but what we’re also going to have is a place for people to recreate and enjoy," he says.

"It’s going to provide natural habitat that will support birds and will be a place of education for schools."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is excited to see the project gathering momentum.

"We’re creating a solution above and below ground that will not only improve things for our people in this part of the city, who’ve seen plenty of flooding over the years, but will also protect our harbour.

"The wetland is a bonus and I, for one, can’t wait to see that happen."