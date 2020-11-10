Advice to maintain your health following flooding

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 16:01

Following the extensive flooding in Napier and the clean-up activities underway, Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is reminding residents to take care with their health and hygiene following a flood.

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones says after flooding, it’s important to make sure your food isn’t contaminated, and to clean up, drain and dry out the house as quickly as possible.

Drinking Water

"Napier City Council have determined there is no evidence of water contamination and no need to issue a boil water notice at this stage. They’re continuing to test the water today and additional chlorine has been added as a precaution to the drinking water supply," says Dr Jones.

"We support the council increasing the chlorine dosage to the water supply as a precautionary measure and are working closely with NCC and Civil Defence and will keep the community updated if the situation changes."

Dr Jones says further to yesterday’s advice there are a number of other things people can do to keep themselves and their whÄnau safe after flooding.

Food safety

Do not eat any food that may have come into contact with flood water, including fruit and vegetables from your garden.

Discard foods that have been in the refrigerator without power that have defrosted.

Extensive advice on how to salvage food items and utensils is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Hand washing

Always wash your hands with any soap and water after handling articles contaminated with flood water and after cleaning up from the flood.

Keep people and animals away from flood waters

People should keep away from flood waters and from playing or swimming in the puddles, which may have been contaminated by sewerage.

Please read the Ministry of Health advice for health advice on how to clean up, drain and dry out your house safely after flood damage

Hawke’s Bay Hospital and DHB medical centres are open

All DHB centres are open and working hard to support our community during this time.

General Practice and COVID-19 testing in Napier

All GP practices are open, except The Doctors, Munroe Street, Napier which is closed, due to flood damage, but they are still taking phone calls. Those in Napier who need a COVID-19 test should call 06 650 4000.

Medications and pharmacies

Pharmacies are open. Tamatea Pharmacy have experienced a power cut so call ahead before visiting to check.

If you can’t leave your house to get your medication contact your pharmacy.

If you need to stay away from your home, pack your medication and essential health items.

Welfare support

If you have no-one to stay with call 0800 422 923. Someone will take your details and get you the help you need.

If you are feeling anxious or frustrated, talk with friends, family and whÄnau. If you need a counsellor, call or text 1737.

If you need financial assistance for food or other costs, call the Ministry of Social Development on 0800 559 009.

Remember if you need urgent help, because you are in danger call 111.

For the most recent emergency updates visit www.hbemergency.govt.nz or follow them on Facebook.