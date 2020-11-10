We all lake it, a lot. Campers urged to plan ahead

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 16:05

Higher visitor numbers and fire risk mean some Waitaki camp grounds already at capacity Waitaki Lakes camping grounds are looking forward to a busy camping season. Due to expected high numbers of Kiwis getting out and doing something NEW, long spells of stubbies and singlet weather and increased fire risk, management of camp capacity is our priority.

Season tickets sold to three of our camps - Falstone Creek, Sailors Cutting and Boat Harbour have reached capacity already.

What does that mean for you?

- Season tickets to these sites are no longer available, however we would love people to take advantage of the space for a season set-up still available at Loch Laird, Wildlife and Parsons Rock.

- There will be no casual camping available at Falstone Creek, Sailors Cutting and Boat Harbour between 20th December 2020 and 10th January 2021. If you are not a season pass holder, you won’t be able to camp at these sites during the peak period.

- Casual camping outside of this peak period at these three sites will be by arrangement with the Camp Supervisor.

Mayor for Waitaki, Gary Kircher said, "We would love to see you for a night or three at Loch Laird, Wildlife or Parsons Rock where casual camping is still available for the season - there are still some great spots available. I know the lack of other options may be frustrating for some but such is the popularity of good old Kiwi camping in the amazing Waitaki district! I urge you to check with the camp ground manager before planning your trip."