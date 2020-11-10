Fun for the whole family at Hamilton East Your Neighbourhood event

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 16:42

Hamilton City Council’s Your Neighbourhood event is set to kick-off this Sunday in Hamilton East’s Steele Park.

The free fun-filled event, which runs from 10am to 1pm, will showcase more than 15 Council services, including Animal Control, the road safety team, H3 events and Hamilton Pools. The event will have something for everyone including live music, a sausage sizzle, face painting, plus more.

Council’s Communication and Engagement Manager Natalie Palmer says the Your Neighbourhood events are a great way for Council to engage with the community on key projects happening in the local neighbourhood and across the city.

"Our Your Neighbourhood events are all about us going out into our communities and having genuine conversations with people about the things that matter to them. They are also a great opportunity to showcase all the work our teams do that help our city keep running the way it should - things that people often have no idea about," says Palmer.

The upcoming Hamilton East edition of Your Neighbourhood will also provide an opportunity for the community to come and chat with Council staff about the future plans for Steele Park and provide feedback on the park’s purpose and upgrades of the park’s facilities.

To date, Council have held Your Neighbourhood events in Rototuna, Peacocke, Crawshaw, Claudelands and Minogue Park.

"It’s all go in Hamilton this Sunday - with the annual Round the Bridges race as well as the Hamilton East markets, we encourage you to pop along and join in on the fun at Steele Park."

If it’s raining, the event will be cancelled. Check facebook.com/hamiltoncitycouncil for updates.

Your Neighbourhood - Steele Park, Hamilton East

Saturday 15 November 2020

10am to 1pm