Trade and vocational event links students with real opportunities - Ruapehu Council

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 17:44

Taumarunui High School students have packed out the school hall today keen to discuss possibilities for their future with employers and training organisations as part of the inaugural Trade and Vocational Event.

A collaboration between Taumarunui High School and Council sponsored by the Ministry of Education the event attracted over 23 different organisations offering real employment and training opportunities.

Community Development Manager Peggy Veen said that the event is much more than a 'meet and greet tyre-kicking exercise' as the employers and training organisations are here looking for school leavers to fill real job and training and apprenticeship opportunities

"Students get to meet with a wide range of employers and trade training organisations and get a feel for the opportunities they offer in different areas.

We have representatives from tourism and hospitality, building and construction, farming and agriculture, electrical and civil engineering, health services, the Police and Defence and apprenticeship and trade training professional services amongst others," she said.

Mrs Veen added that Council has been really excited to be part of organising the event with Allison Annand Taumarunui High School’s Trade Training Coordinator and would like to thank the Ministry of Education for their support.

"This type of event can be seen as the practical implementation of our economic development strategy that provides a real-world solution for local youth employment issues.

A good example is the opportunity currently before Council to partner with Government and others on housing development.

If this proceeds Council would be seeking to unlock a range of apprenticeships and work opportunities for young people amongst the organisations involved in the various stages of the build.

This event will help with aligning suitable work and apprentice seekers with suitable employers that much easier."