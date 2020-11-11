'Ara Schools Job Expo expected to bring relief after Covid'

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 08:49

2020 has been a year which has not only affected our health and our economy, it has also affected our future generations in a way that will impact them for years to come. Over the last six months we have seen many year 12 and year 13 high school students leaving school temporarily, then permanently to support their families who have lost their income due to COVID-19. They have not only been missing out on completing their education, they also face the risk of being stuck in entry level jobs longer than necessary without a pathway forward.

The Ara Education Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the Auckland Business Chamber, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education and the Auckland Airport, have joined forces to come up with a solution to help combat this problem and provide students with solid employment options when they finish school this year. Many businesses have put their hands up to offer support and employment to these students at this time.

On Thursday 12 November, this powerful partnership will be hosting the Ara Schools Job Expo, which will bring senior school students from 15 different South Auckland High Schools together with employers from the sectors they’re keen on getting work in. The students have already had a programme of pre-training to ensure they are prepared for work in their preferred sector and there will also be tertiary training providers present to help with next steps.

Sarah Redmond, Schools Engagement Manager of the Ara Education Charitable Trust, says: "Our young people have shown incredible resilience and compassion this year. Working with Ministry of Social Development, Chamber of Commerce and our employers, means this Expo gives students job opportunities and the support they need to make a successful transition into the workforce".

The Ara Education Charitable Trust, Auckland Business Chamber, Ministry of Social Development and the Auckland Airport are a great partnership with a single focus - to get young people into employment. Each of these organisations bring something different to the table and together they are busy creating results.

"The partners in this initiative have a single focus - jobs for our young people" says Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. "For our youth this is a turning point, they are finishing school and as community leaders we need to make the pathway into employment an easy one and an enjoyable one. For the Chamber this is about ensuring business have new people with attitude who they can invest in and create new skills for tomorrows workforce."

Behind the scenes Ministry of Social Development and the Auckland Business Chamber have been working hard to put the students through relevant industry training to equip them for the industries they wish to build a career in. Students have also been supported in writing their CV’s, registering with IRD, getting their Learner’s Licenses, opening bank accounts and practising interview skills - all to get them ready for the expo, while the Ara Education Charitable Trust has been working to ensure that these students have a high chance of walking away with a job offer on Thursday.

Lynda Smardon, Ministry of Social Development Regional Commissioner for Auckland South says:

"We’re excited about our collaboration with Ara Charitable Trust, Auckland Business Chamber and the Auckland Airport to support students to transition from high school into the labour market. In the lead up to the Ara Expo, we’ve partnered with the high schools to assist our rangatahi to obtain industry relevant certificates so they can enter the job market with confidence. The Ara expo is a great way for enthusiastic youth to get in front of employers seeking staff."

This expo will restore hope to our youth, and inspire our businesses to support our communities and help make a difference.

"As an organisation, Auckland Airport is really proud to continue helping local people connect with meaningful job opportunities," said Mary-Liz Tuck, Auckland Airport’s General Manager of Corporate Services. "It’s been a tough year, which we’ve certainly felt in the aviation sector, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the value of community and the importance of doing what we can to help each other. We’re a resilient and long-term business and we are committed to the success of the community we operate in."

With more than 30 Employers already registered for the expo, bringing with them a combined total of more than 1200 job vacancies, we are excited to see the positive impact of this in our communities.

We believe that this expo will help end 2020 on a high note by launching these students into successful careers and ensuring a bright future for all.