Plan lays the foundation for a sustainable community - Hamilton Council

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 10:28

A plan for a new neighbourhood in Hamilton’s south-west lays the foundation to protect and enhance the area’s natural environment and provide much needed housing for the city.

Hamilton City Council is asking for input into a revised Structure Plan for the Peacocke neighbourhood. The Plan will provide the blueprint for how the area will be developed; guiding housing style and density, transport connections and community spaces, as well as considering how the area’s cultural heritage and natural environment will be protected.

City Planning Manager Luke O’Dwyer said this is a fantastic opportunity to create a neighbourhood to reflect the future of Hamilton city.

"It’s not often we get the chance to review a structure plan this close to houses actually being built. It means the planning guidelines for Peacocke will reflect best-practice in city planning, urban design and environmental outcomes and we’ll see the benefits of that almost immediately."

Some of the features proposed for the plan include a focus on walking, cycling and public transport, an increase in protection for gully networks and streams and community spaces that are easily accessed by everyone.

"We have received a strong indication from central Government that we need to provide affordable, quality housing in the city. We can do this by encouraging medium and high-density housing, surrounded by good open spaces and quality transport connections," said Mr O’Dwyer. "This supports a 20-minute city concept where people can access most things they need within 20-minutes, without relying on their cars."

Discussions with mana whenua, community groups, developers and the community through co-design workshops, have informed the work so far. Detailed discussions with landowners in the Peacocke area are expected to take place early next year before the plan change is formally consulted on in mid-2021.

Mr O’Dwyer was clear that some decisions have already been made, and the Southern Links roading designation, wastewater infrastructure and housing developments that are already approved, are not up for discussion.

"There are some things that have already been approved, and we can’t change that. What we can do is look forward and ask ourselves what we want to influence to create a community that we can all be proud of."

For those who would like to have their say in person, a Peacocke Open Day will be held on Tuesday 1 December from 4pm to 7pm at the Glenview Club. There will also be a chance to learn about the other projects happening in Peacocke including the construction of wastewater pipelines and the new Waikato River bridge, and work to protect the natural environment.

Click here for more information and to have your say

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3M 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1M of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, main roads, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.