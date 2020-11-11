Napier Floods Update - Wednesday 11 November 2020

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 11:13

Fire and Emergency and NZ Defence Force first responders assisted another 30 people to evacuate over-night from flooded areas of Napier city, "says Fire and Emergency NZ Hawkes Bay Area Manager Ken Cooper.

"As at 10 am today 135 properties had been assessed, and 23 found to be uninhabitable, 12 of those significantly damaged," Ken Cooper says.

"Our multi-agency recovery teams have now completed an initial overall assessment of the impacted areas.

"Urban Search and Rescue and Napier City Council engineers will continue more indepth assessments of properties today.

"Our multi-agency teams are again out in the most severely impacted areas of Napier. Today residents’ well-being and welfare is at the forefront of our collaborative recovery effort, and our assessment teams are focusing on people’s welfare in the most impacted areas of Maraenui, Marewa and Pirimai."

The teams are made up of personnel and volunteers from Red Cross, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency’s Urban Search and Rescue, Napier City Council and Hawkes Bay DHB Public Health.

Impacted residents seeking assistance can call 0800 422 923