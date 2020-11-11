Consultation opens on proposal to alter official dual name of South Island river

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 12:37

NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board is inviting public submissions on a proposal to alter the official dual place name Shag River (Waihemo) to Waihemo / Shag River in the Waitaki District, north Otago, of New Zealand’s Te Waipounamu South Island.

Submissions supporting or objecting to the proposal will be accepted by the Board between 11 November and 16 December 2020.

Board Secretary Wendy Shaw says the proposed alteration to the existing dual name continues to recognise the history associated with the river.

"The Board has adopted a modern convention in dual naming by using the original MÄori name as the preceding name in recognition of the rights of first discovery," says Ms Shaw.

"Both parts of the name, Waihemo and Shag River, have been used together for more than 170 years meaning that the proposed dual name recognises both names are of equal significance."

The proposal was submitted by KÄti Huirapa ki Puketeraki and Te RÅ«nanga o Moeraki who have shared mana for the river.

The Board is expected to consider submissions at its first meeting following consultation, in early 2021.