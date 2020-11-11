Students preparing for exams - NZQA

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 13:03

Students, teachers and whÄnau are getting ready for this year’s NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams, which begin on Monday 16 November.

NZQA Deputy Chief Executive Assessment, Kristine Kilkelly, says around 140,000 students are preparing for 120 exam sessions.

"It is more important than ever that students attend their exams this year," says Kristine Kilkelly.

"To recognise the impact of COVID-19, students will earn additional Learning Recognition Credits, up to set limits, based on the number of credits they achieve during the year and in the exams."

Information about the health and safety measures in place to protect students sitting exams is available on NZQA’s Student Exam Hub, along with other helpful material, including suggestions on how to manage exam pressure.

Following NZQA on Facebook and Twitter ensures students and their whÄnau can keep up to date with important information during the exam period.

This year’s NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship examinations were originally scheduled to begin on 6 November, before being delayed to recognise the disruption from COVID-19 and allow more time for teaching and learning.