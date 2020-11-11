'Otago Polytech's Food Design Institute partnership with Otago Museum works like a charm'

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 13:48

This Friday night - yes, Friday the 13th - heralds the latest instalment in a long-running partnership between Otago Polytechnic’s Food Design Institute and Otago Museum.

Friday 13th is the perfect opportunity for an Otago Museum After Dark event, which explores themes of superstition, the paranormal and the downright spooky.

"Our Year-1 students have loved the opportunity to create exciting food and drink experiences using this Friday 13th theme," says Chloe Humphreys, Year-1 Coordinator for Otago Polytechnic’s Bachelor of Culinary Arts programme.

This will be the third such collaboration between the Otago Museum and Food Design Institute since 2017. Previous events have had themes relating to fashion and different parts of the Otago Museum’s collections.

Despite the difficulties presented by COVID 19, the Food Design Institute has continued to work on projects with more than a dozen organisations and businesses.

"Since lockdown, the Year-1 cohort of Bachelor of Culinary Arts students have delivered events in collaboration with an art gallery and the Otago Museum, as well as hosting an event for local schools."

Professor Richard Mitchell, of the Food design Institute, adds: "The Otago Museum After Dark events provide the perfect opportunity for students to take what they have learned in the classroom and put it into a real-world context."

He says that working with clients such as the Otago Museum to design food experiences for their customers provides students with learning that can’t be replicated in the classroom.

This Friday’s event has six distinct experiences that work with the theme of Friday 13th.

"These are immersive experiences that are designed to illicit a range of emotional responses from guests -- and this has the greatest impact if there are surprise elements throughout the evening," Prof Mitchell says.

"You’ll need to come find out for yourself exactly what these very talented young people have come up with, as we don’t want to give away any surprises".

Friday evening’s event starts at 7pm. Tickets are available from Otago Museum https://otagomuseum.nz/book-event/friday-the-13th-superstition-edition