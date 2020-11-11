Road works on SH1 Hatepe next week - NZTA

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 15:15

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises foam bitumen stabilisation work will get underway on State Highway 1 in the Hatepe area next week.

Crews will be on site from today, setting up equipment and preparing for next week’s work.

Foam bitumen stabilisation involves mixing bitumen into the existing road structure to improve the strength of the road. This increases the longevity and waterproofing abilities of the road surface in a quick and easy manner, reducing disruption to road users.

Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place from Monday 16 November, with work expected to take up to two weeks.

Minor delays can be expected between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm, when work is taking place. Outside work hours both lanes will be open with a reduced speed limit in place due to the uneven surface.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this work.