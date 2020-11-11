Four days set down for Hastings speed limits review hearings - council

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 15:04

Just over 2400 submissions were received in response to Hastings District Council’s consultation on proposed speed limit changes around the district, which will be considered by council at hearings that start on November 12.

Four days have been set aside to complete the hearings.

In July this year, changes to speed limits were proposed for about 77 roads to improve their safety, following requests for reviews from the public, as well as the New Zealand Transport Agency.

As well as calling for the public to have their say, council sought feedback from other key stakeholders such as New Zealand Police, NZTA, NZ Automobile Association, Road Transport Forum and neighbouring councils.

The roads were grouped into clusters based on the general area they appeared in: South of Havelock North, Flaxmere/Omahu, Waipatu, Hastings South, Twyford, Puketapu, Cape Coast and Tukituki, and a cluster made up of other individual roads, which included the Havelock North Central Business District.

In some cases the proposed changes applied to entire roads and for others it was only sections of roads under review.

Extensive consultation was undertaken including letters to properties on affected roads and adjoining side roads, letters to key stakeholders, radio and print advertising, public drop-in sessions, and extensive signage on the affected routes.

Some of the common themes that came through in submissions both in support and opposing the changes included: The need for more driver education and training, concerns about heavy traffic, calls for additional measures to improve safety along with speed limits, installing turning bays rather than changing speed limits and extending the proposed speed limit review areas.

The submissions will be heard by the full council - more information can be found in the agendas on the council website hastings.infocouncil.biz/.