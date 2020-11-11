'New Zealand's best young readers to face off in the sport of reading'

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 15:31

In a year where many Kiwi athletes were benched due to COVID-19, there was one sport where the participants were able to train their heart out.

Kids’ Lit Quiz is the ‘sport of reading’ and 15 teams of four students aged 10 to 13 years will be facing off in the national final in Wellington this Sunday, including last year’s defending champions, Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School.

Despite multiple postponements due to COVID-19 lockdowns, and the cancellation of the world final scheduled to be held in Hamilton in July, quizmaster Wayne Mills pursued with the competition and heats around the country were concluded in New Plymouth on Monday - eight months after they first began.

The aim of Kids’ Lit Quiz is to encourage children to read for pleasure, widening their range of books and to celebrate their literary knowledge.

Despite living in an era of increased screen time and short attention spans, the competition holds its own in captivating the attention of children.

"Among the noise of digital distractions, the Kids’ Lit Quiz is focussed solely on books, at a time when reading has never been so important," says Wayne, a former academic in the University of Auckland Faculty of Education.

Training for the quiz is intense, ranging from reading classics through to the contemporary, from nursery rhymes to comics, and from folk tales to myths. Participants must be across everything ever written for kids over the past 200 years.

One of the most well-known competitors in the event is New Zealand singer/songwriter Lorde, who, as Belmont Intermediate School student Ella Yelich-O’Connor, competed at the world final in Johannesburg in 2009, with her team finishing in second place.

The event is supported by the Wright Family Foundation, Whitcoulls, LZR Books and Softlink. Wright Family Foundation CEO Chloe Wright, also the event’s patron, is "delighted" the competition was able to continue in 2020.

"In a year full of cancelled events and disappointments, how wonderful that these passionate young readers now have something to look forward to. Many of them will have devoured books during the lockdown so I’m looking forward to seeing them pit their enhanced reading knowledge against each other on a real - as opposed to virtual - stage."

Wayne, who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his work with the Kids’ Lit Quiz and is a recipient of the New Zealand Margaret Mahy Medal for his contribution to literature and literacy, founded the competition in a Hamilton community hall 29 years ago. It has since grown to include 11 countries, many of which held virtual competitions this year.

New Zealand teams have an impressive record on the world stage, winning five of the 16 international finals.

OECD research shows that reading for pleasure is the single most important indicator of a child’s future success. It’s an even more powerful factor in life achievement than socio-economic background.

"Reading also helps kids develop empathy and emotional intelligence, which is well documented as an indicator of successful relationships and success in the workplace," says Wayne.

"Kids identify with characters as role models of behaviour, and the well-developed characters in books discourage stereotyping.

"So just by opening up a book there are worlds to explore. It’s absolutely no fluke that books are shaped like doors for that very reason."

The winners of each regional heat competing in the 2020 New Zealand final on Sunday are:

Broadgreen Intermediate, Nelson

Cashmere Primary, Canterbury

Columba College, Otago

Havelock North Intermediate, Hawke's Bay

James Hargest College, Southland

Kerikeri High School, Northland

Kowhai Intermediate, Auckland

Longbeach School, South Canterbury

Palmerston North Intermediate Normal, Manawatu

Paroa School, West Coast

Sacred Heart Girls’ College, Taranaki

Southwell School, Waikato

Takapuna Intermediate Normal, Auckland

Tauranga Intermediate, Bay of Plenty

Wellesley College, Wellington