Southland Police appeal for sightings of vehicle

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 18:10

Police are seeking information in relation to a home invasion at a property in Eastern Bush near Clifden, Southland yesterday.

We are appealing for sightings of a vehicle similar to an older model blue-coloured Ford Courier or Mazda Bounty, with possibly a raised suspension, mud tyres, roof racks and a snorkel, seen near the Eastern Bush area around 9.30pm.

There were no reports of any injuries and the victim is currently being offered support.

If you have seen the vehicle in the area at the time mentioned or have any information that may assist in identifying the vehicle, please call Police on 105 quoting file number 201111/2435.

We are also interested in speaking to people from two vans who were at the Clifden Caves around the time of the incident.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.