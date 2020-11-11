Palmerston North Powerball player wins $14.3 million

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 21:13

It’ll be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Palmerston North who won $14.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Melody's New World in Palmerston North and is made up of $14 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win comes just over three weeks after a lucky Morrinsville player scored themselves $5.5 million with Powerball First Division. The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville and the winner is yet to claim their prize.

Two other Lotto players from Ashburton and Kaiapoi will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Kaiapoi New World in Kaiapoi and on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Christchurch, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Wainoni Pak N Save in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19