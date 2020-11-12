Flood clean-up underway - HB Civil Defence Group

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 07:37

The clean-up after the Napier floods is underway, with the rain easing yesterday ahead of forecast fine weather over the next few days.

It will take some time to get back to normal, especially for families whose homes have been damaged by the stormwater, said Napier mayor Kirsten Wise this morning.

"This is going to take weeks rather than days to get through, and for some families the damage will be much worse than for others. We want to reassure our people that teams across a whole range of organisations are working as efficiently and quickly as possible to get them the assistance and advice they need."

The organisations involved are diverse, from Fire and Emergency NZ, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, Police, and councils, to businesses called on to supply clothes, food and bedding, delivery services and items like generators.

Since Monday teams have been carrying out initial assessments defining areas where homes need to be inspected. Fire and Emergency NZ personnel and building inspectors are carrying out those inspections, to identify whether there is structural damage or contamination that means they are not able to be lived in.

Damaged homes on Napier Hill are being inspected first, given slip damage and the potential for structural damage in that area, with inspections of homes on the flat to follow.

As at 7.30am today, 35 homes have been flagged as being uninhabitable or requiring inspection to confirm their status.

People who have been advised to evacuate are being accommodated in the Angus Inn and Kennedy Park Resort. The number of people in supported evacuation centres is sitting at about 100, however that does not include people who have moved out of their homes to stay with family and friends.

Three marae, Omahu, Matahiwi and EIT’s marae Te Ara o TÄwhaki, have offered accommodation if needed.