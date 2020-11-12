Serious crash, SH 23

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 10:10

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan.

A truck has rolled and one person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The crash was reported to Police around 8:30am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH 23 is expected to be closed for several hours and diversions are in place at Te Pahu Road and Waitetuna Valley Road.