Serious crash, SH 23

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan.
A truck has rolled and one person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The crash was reported to Police around 8:30am.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
SH 23 is expected to be closed for several hours and diversions are in place at Te Pahu Road and Waitetuna Valley Road.
