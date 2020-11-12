Serious crash - SH26, south of Paeroa

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are attending a serious crash on State Highway 26, between Paeroa and Te Aroha.
The crash was reported about 10:45am and involved a car and a pedestrian.
One person is seriously injured.
Diversions are being put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice