Ratepayers to step up to plug Mayor's budget "hole" - Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 11:57

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is today publicly offering to fund an independent economist to work with the Mayor, Finance Chair, and Council officials to plug the reported $1b hole in the Council’s finances. Ratepayers’ Alliance spokeswoman, Monique Poirier, said:

"It's clear the Council’s finances are much worse than first thought. In Wellington, Treasury is telling us that the economic bounce back is much better than what was anticipated earlier in the year. It sends alarm bells that, despite the stronger than expected economy, the Council is only now coming to grips with the crisis."

"Rather than just oppose, we’re offering to help. The Alliance will pay for an independent economist to work on behalf of ratepayers and with officials to find savings and cut wasteful spending."

"During the first COVID lock-down Mayor Goff reportedly turned down offers of assistance from respected businesspeople, including Business Hall of Fame member, Sir Ralph Norris, to help. With this week's shock announcement, it’s time the Mayor took up the offers of help."