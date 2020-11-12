One person has died following serious crash in Darfield - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
A cyclist who was seriously injured following a serious crash yesterday on SH73 near Creyke Road, Darfield has died overnight.
Police responded to the crash involving the cyclist and a car around 3.15pm.
Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice