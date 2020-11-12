NZ and Japan sign agreement to improve geodetic systems - LINZ

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 14:37

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan (GSI Japan) signed an agreement for closer cooperation between the two agencies on Tuesday 9 November.

LINZ Chief Executive Ms Gaye Searancke and GSI Japan Director General Mr Masaru Noda signed the Implementing Arrangement for Cooperative Activities between LINZ and GSI MOU virtually.

Ms Searancke welcomed the agreement as a formal recognition of the existing excellent relationship between the two organisations.

"New Zealand and Japan share many common issues affecting the development of our geodetic systems," says Ms Searancke.

"We are both island nations with common geological challenges such as earthquakes and volcanic activity and we can learn much from each other.

"The agreement will support us to work more closely together as we model the effects of these challenges on our geospatial infrastructure in New Zealand and Japan," says Ms Searancke.

LINZ and GSI Japan have already worked on a number of joint initiatives and working groups through involvement in the Regional Committee of United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management for Asia and the Pacific (UN-GGIM-AP).

"GSI Japan also provided imagery and analysis of ground movements for the Kaikōura earthquake and Whakaari/White Island 2019 eruption," says Ms Serancke.

"The information was delivered within 48 hours and enabled LINZ to quickly analyse the impacts of these events."

Resilience and climate change are other areas that LINZ and GSI Japan are working on together. In 2019, a GSI Japan staff member was hosted by LINZ for 12 months to share their knowledge in these critical areas.

"Having a GSI Japan staff member working in LINZ was invaluable and we hope to continue this kind of research exchange in the spirit of the agreement," Ms Searancke says.