'Thursday/Friday - well above normal temperatures for many regions'

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 14:42

A large high is rolling in and as it does it has two ways of lifting temperatures to 30 degrees in both islands.

Firstly, as the high shifts northwards it will allow a windy nor'wester to kick in. This nor'wester starts later today and kicks in more so on Friday with a chance of gales in the mountains, ranges and about Cook Strait.

Secondly, as the north to north west flow kicks in it will also bring down sub-tropical airflows on Friday.

This combo will see temperatures 8 to 10 degrees above normal in the South Island's interior and 4 to 8 degrees above normal for the North Island's interior - and leaning to the east.

WeatherWatch.co.nz and RuralWeather.co.nz are both forecasting highs in the mid to late 20s in many regions with some inland areas making it to 30 degrees on Friday. Refer to your local HOURLY forecast for more details where you are.

While the daytime maximums will be well above normal, the nights in the north won't be. With high pressure bringing light winds the nights in rural Auckland and inland Northland will actually be a few degrees below normal for this time of year tonight. Friday night will be a couple degrees below normal for inland Northland before milder air comes in this weekend there.