Major resealing works begin on SH29 late Nov - NZTA

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 14:44

Major road works will take place on State Highway 29 between the intersection with State Highway 27 and the intersection with State Highway 1 from Monday 30 November.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

The works will be completed in three stages and are expected to take a total of nine days, weather dependent.

From Monday 30 November to Friday 4 December, the road will be closed to westbound traffic between the SH29/SH27 and the SH29/SH1 intersection between 6am and 6pm. Eastbound traffic will be unaffected.

On Saturday 5 December the road will be closed to eastbound traffic between the intersection with SH27 and Hopkins Road. Westbound traffic will be unaffected.

Detours will be signposted and are expected to add an additional 5 minutes for the eastbound detour and 12 minutes for the westbound detour.

Emergency services, residents and services vehicles (eg, milk tankers or farm contractors) will have full access to properties within the road closure at all times.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.